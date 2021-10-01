Arrest warrant issued for Peter Nygard in Toronto for sexual assault, forcible confinement charges

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued in Toronto for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard for alleged sexual assaults dating back to 1987.

The Toronto Police Service announced the warrant Friday, the same day Nygard agreed to be extradited to the US to face sex trafficking charges there.

TPS said Nygard faces numerous allegations, including:

sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between October 1987 and November 1987

sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between November 1988 and February 1989

sexually assaulting a woman on Dec. 3, 1989

sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between April 1988 and September 1988

sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between January 2005 and March 2005, and

sexually assaulting a woman between November 2005 and March 2006

Police say Nygard will face six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

Friday morning, Nygard agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face nine charges in the Southern District of New York.

U.S. authorities allege the 80-year-old used his influence to lure women and girls, promising them modelling contracts and other financial opportunities.

The women allege their livelihoods and their movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say they were coerced through financial means or physical force.

Documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office allege Nygard frequently targeted women and underage girls from disadvantaged economic backgrounds with promises of modelling and other financial opportunities.

The women say the alleged conduct happened over a 25-year span and involved victims in the U.S., the Bahamas and Canada.

Nygard was also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

The lawsuit was stayed due to the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Nygard has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.