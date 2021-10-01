Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for Peter Nygard in Toronto for sexual assault, forcible confinement charges

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 10:02 am
Peter Nygard, left, and Courtney Stodden arrive at the 24th Night of 100 Stars Oscars Viewing Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Annie I. Bang. View image in full screen
Peter Nygard, left, and Courtney Stodden arrive at the 24th Night of 100 Stars Oscars Viewing Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Annie I. Bang.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Toronto for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard for alleged sexual assaults dating back to 1987.

The Toronto Police Service announced the warrant Friday, the same day Nygard agreed to be extradited to the US to face sex trafficking charges there.

TPS said Nygard faces numerous allegations, including:

  • sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between October 1987 and November 1987
  • sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between November 1988 and February 1989
  • sexually assaulting a woman on Dec. 3, 1989
  • sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between April 1988 and September 1988
  • sexually assaulting and forcibly confining a woman between January 2005 and March 2005, and
  • sexually assaulting a woman between November 2005 and March 2006

Police say Nygard will face six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agrees to be extradited to the US

Friday morning, Nygard agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face nine charges in the Southern District of New York.

U.S. authorities allege the 80-year-old used his influence to lure women and girls, promising them modelling contracts and other financial opportunities.

The women allege their livelihoods and their movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say they were coerced through financial means or physical force.

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request' Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Peter Nygard’s bail request – Sep 9, 2021

Documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office allege Nygard frequently targeted women and underage girls from disadvantaged economic backgrounds with promises of modelling and other financial opportunities.

The women say the alleged conduct happened over a 25-year span and involved victims in the U.S., the Bahamas and Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard was also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

The lawsuit was stayed due to the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Nygard has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto crime tagWinnipeg crime tagtoronto police service tagPeter Nygard tagNygard tagnygard sexual assault toronto tagnygard warrant toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers