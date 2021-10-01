Decision on Peter Nygard extradition expected Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A final decision on whether to render Peter Nygard to the United States to face racketeering and sex trafficking charges is expected Friday morning.

The decision lays in the hands of Justice Glenn Joyal and comes nine months after the former fashion mogul was first arrested in Winnipeg.

Nygard was arrested in December under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities there accuse the 80-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

The extradition request from the U.S. details accounts from seven alleged victims who are expected to testify in a criminal trial in that country.

The women allege their livelihoods and their movements became dependent on having sex with Nygard. They say they were coerced through financial means or physical force.

Documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office allege Nygard frequently targeted women and underage girls from disadvantaged economic backgrounds with promises of modelling and other financial opportunities.

They allege the criminal conduct occurred over 25 years and involved dozens of women in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada, among other locations.

Nygard was also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

The case was stayed while the criminal proceedings are underway.

Nygard has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

Nygard has been behind bars at Headingley Correctional Centre since his arrest after being denied bail twice, which he then tried to have overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada.

In September, Canada’s highest court rejected an application from Nygard to hear an appeal of the decision to deny him bail.

Nygard founded his fashion company in Winnipeg in 1967. It grew from a partial stake in a women’s garment manufacturer to a brand name sold in stores around the world.

He stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February 2020.

–with files from The Canadian Press

