2 Delta, B.C. residents charged after cannabis edibles found in Halloween candy last year

Two Delta, B.C., residents have been charged with violations of the Cannabis Act after a local parent found edibles in their child’s Halloween candy last year.

The investigation led Delta police to a suspected illegal cannabis extraction lab in November 2020, where thousands of edibles, associated packaging, labelling materials and equipment were seized.

Two people were charged on Tuesday with two counts each of possession for the purpose of distribution, and one count each of altering cannabis by use of an organic solvent.

“Charge approval on this investigation came at a timely point,” Insp. Guy Leeson said in a Thursday press statement.

“Fortunately last year, the parent spotted the suspicious candy before anything was consumed. And we had no other similar complaints related to trick or treating.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Fortunately last year, the parent spotted the suspicious candy before anything was consumed. And we had no other similar complaints related to trick or treating."

The investigation began after a Delta constable reviewed an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about suspected Cannabis Act violations, leading her to an “associated website,” said the release.

The same officer also reviewed a file on an incident that took place on Halloween last year, in which cannabis edibles were found in the bags of two children, packaged with “a distinctive cartoon style logo.”

The constable realized there were similarities in the packaging, and police were able to obtain a search warrant for the suspected illegal lab at a residence in North Delta.

“She did some really good leg work on this file,” said Leeson, citing the department’s ‘No Call Too Small’ policy.

“‘No Call Too Small’ also means that our officers have the time to review files, and make important connections that could otherwise be missed. Those small things can become pretty large investigations.”

The police service is reminding parents to check their children’s Halloween candy this year before allowing them to consume any treats.