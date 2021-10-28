Bikes recovered, two arrested after brazen theft from Vancouver apartment caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have arrested two suspects and recovered six bikes after security footage of a brazen theft from a West End apartment building was shared earlier this week.

A Global News viewer recognized two men seen in the video aired Wednesday, Const. Tania Visintin confirmed Thursday morning.

“This is another example of the extreme lengths some offenders will go to in order to commit crimes,” she said in a news release.

"It shows that even when people take steps to protect their property, some thieves will stop at nothing."

The tape, provided to Global News by the building’s property manager, shows several men scouting the bike locker twice last week.

One returned early Monday morning to carry out the crime, armed with suction cups to remove the glass panes of the door quietly. He then used bolt cutters to take the locked up bikes.

The apartment building is located by Nelson and Bidwell streets.

“They came without masks, they came without gloves or anything. Just tools and that’s all,” building manager Ovidiu Mihuti told Global News on Wednesday.

“I have no idea what’s the mentality of it.”

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.