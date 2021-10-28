Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bikes recovered, two arrested after brazen theft from Vancouver apartment caught on camera

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Thieves remove window from Vancouver apartment building to steal bikes' Thieves remove window from Vancouver apartment building to steal bikes
Property crime in downtown Vancouver is reaching unheard-of levels, as thieves removed a pane of glass with professional tools to get at a number of expensive bicycles. Jordan Armstrong reports.

Vancouver police have arrested two suspects and recovered six bikes after security footage of a brazen theft from a West End apartment building was shared earlier this week.

A Global News viewer recognized two men seen in the video aired Wednesday, Const. Tania Visintin confirmed Thursday morning.

“This is another example of the extreme lengths some offenders will go to in order to commit crimes,”  she said in a news release.

“It shows that even when people take steps to protect their property, some thieves will stop at nothing.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It shows that even when people take steps to protect their property, some thieves will stop at nothing."

Read more: Brazen bike thief caught on camera raiding Vancouver apartment bike locker

The tape, provided to Global News by the building’s property manager, shows several men scouting the bike locker twice last week.

Story continues below advertisement

One returned early Monday morning to carry out the crime, armed with suction cups to remove the glass panes of the door quietly. He then used bolt cutters to take the locked up bikes.

The apartment building is located by Nelson and Bidwell streets.

Click to play video: 'VPD release surveillance video of west-side kidnapping victim' VPD release surveillance video of west-side kidnapping victim
VPD release surveillance video of west-side kidnapping victim

“They came without masks, they came without gloves or anything. Just tools and that’s all,” building manager Ovidiu Mihuti told Global News on Wednesday.

“I have no idea what’s the mentality of it.”

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver Police Department tagVancouver crime tagbike thief video tagWest End crime tagbike thieves caught on camera tagWest End bike thieves tagWest End crime increase tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers