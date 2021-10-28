Man riding scooter dead after collision with dump truck in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they are investigating a fatal Thursday morning collision that happened on Barton Street East at Wellington Street North.
Spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News that a pedestrian operating an electric scooter collided with a dump truck around 8 a.m.
“The 65-year-old man operating the scooter was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said Ernst.
Read more: SIU investigating after woman suffers serious injuries in ‘interaction’ with Hamilton police
“He is a Hamilton man, and the driver of the dump truck is cooperating with police.”
The incident closed the roadway, which is near Hamilton General Hospital, between Ferguson Avenue North to Victoria Avenue North just before 10:30 a.m.
Hamilton paramedics say an out-of-town emergency crew from Brantford were near the incident at that time and transported the elderly man to the General’s trauma centre without vital signs.
