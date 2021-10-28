Menu

Traffic

Man riding scooter dead after collision with dump truck in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:04 pm
Hamilton police investigating a serious collision at Wellington Street North and Barton Street East on Oct. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police investigating a serious collision at Wellington Street North and Barton Street East on Oct. 28, 2021. Global News

Hamilton police say they are investigating a fatal Thursday morning collision that happened on Barton Street East at Wellington Street North.

Spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News that a pedestrian operating an electric scooter collided with a dump truck around 8 a.m.

“The 65-year-old man operating the scooter was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said Ernst.

“He is a Hamilton man, and the driver of the dump truck is cooperating with police.”

The incident closed the roadway, which is near Hamilton General Hospital, between Ferguson Avenue North to Victoria Avenue North just before 10:30 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics say an out-of-town emergency crew from Brantford were near the incident at that time and transported the elderly man to the General’s trauma centre without vital signs.

