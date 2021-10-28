Man riding scooter dead after collision with dump truck in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say they are investigating a fatal Thursday morning collision that happened on Barton Street East at Wellington Street North.

Spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News that a pedestrian operating an electric scooter collided with a dump truck around 8 a.m.

“The 65-year-old man operating the scooter was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said Ernst.

“He is a Hamilton man, and the driver of the dump truck is cooperating with police.”

The incident closed the roadway, which is near Hamilton General Hospital, between Ferguson Avenue North to Victoria Avenue North just before 10:30 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics say an out-of-town emergency crew from Brantford were near the incident at that time and transported the elderly man to the General’s trauma centre without vital signs.

Story continues below advertisement