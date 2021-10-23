SIU investigating after woman suffers serious injuries in ‘interaction’ with Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after a woman suffered serious injuries in an “interaction” with Hamilton police officers on Friday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release that police responded to reports of a break and enter around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Hilda Avenue, which is near Gage Avenue South and Main Street East.

The statement said that once officers arrived, the woman fled and was arrested a short distance away.

She was taken to hospital where she was “diagnosed with serious injuries,” the SIU said.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her injuries.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

