Homicide investigating after man dies following crash in Scarborough

The homicide unit is investigating after a man died following a crash early Thursday morning in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Emergency services were called to the scene in the area of Washburn Way and Tapscott Road just before 3:45 a.m.
Police said a car crashed into the wall of a townhouse. The driver was injured and unresponsive and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.
The driver’s identity is not known at this time.
