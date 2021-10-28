Homicide investigating after man dies following crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

The homicide unit is investigating after a man died following a crash early Thursday morning in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the area of Washburn Way and Tapscott Road just before 3:45 a.m.

Police said a car crashed into the wall of a townhouse. The driver was injured and unresponsive and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The driver’s identity is not known at this time.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Washburn Way + Tapscott Rd

* 3:42 am *

– Single car crash

– Car into wall of townhouse

– Driver injured/unresponsive

– Emergency run

– Officers have found evidence of gunfire o/s

– Victim pronounced in hospital

– Homicide now in charge#GO2071533

^dh pic.twitter.com/mCdna5C3sh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2021

