Muskoka man who fought off bear recognized for bravery

Send this page to someone via email

A Muskoka man has been formally recognized by Bracebridge OPP for fighting off a bear that entered his home two summers ago.

On July 31, 2019, a black bear entered 80-year-old Norman Ruff’s home in Port Carling.

According to police, a short physical confrontation took place before Ruff fought the bear off and it left through a door.

Ruff was subsequently treated for minor injuries.

On Tuesday, Bracebridge OPP presented Ruff with a citation for bravery on behalf of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

0:29 Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing – Sep 27, 2021