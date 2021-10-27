Muskoka man who fought off bear recognized for bravery

A Muskoka man has been formally recognized by Bracebridge OPP for fighting off a bear that entered his home two summers ago.
On July 31, 2019, a black bear entered 80-year-old Norman Ruff’s home in Port Carling.
According to police, a short physical confrontation took place before Ruff fought the bear off and it left through a door.
Ruff was subsequently treated for minor injuries.
On Tuesday, Bracebridge OPP presented Ruff with a citation for bravery on behalf of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.
Curious black bear captured playing on Port Coquitlam swing
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments