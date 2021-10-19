Hit and run at Bracebridge, Ont. restaurant under investigation

Police are looking to identify a vehicle at large after a hit and run at the El Pueblito restaurant on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge, Ont., on Friday.
Officers said a vehicle was seen travelling north on Manitoba Street before it veered off the road and hit a wood patio.
According to police, there was extensive damage to the patio.
Police are looking to identify the suspect vehicle, which may be similar to a black GMC Sierra and should have front-end damage.
Those with information are asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
