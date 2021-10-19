Menu

Traffic

Hit and run at Bracebridge, Ont. restaurant under investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 5:55 pm
Officers are looking to identify a vehicle following a hit and run at a restaurant patio in Bracebridge, Ont. View image in full screen
Officers are looking to identify a vehicle following a hit and run at a restaurant patio in Bracebridge, Ont. Police handout

Police are looking to identify a vehicle at large after a hit and run at the El Pueblito restaurant on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge, Ont., on Friday.

Officers said a vehicle was seen travelling north on Manitoba Street before it veered off the road and hit a wood patio.

Teen, woman dead after 2-boat crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka

According to police, there was extensive damage to the patio.

Police are looking to identify the suspect vehicle, which may be similar to a black GMC Sierra and should have front-end damage.

Those with information are asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Independent investigation ordered into Gravenhurst skate park scuffle
Independent investigation ordered into Gravenhurst skate park scuffle – Apr 20, 2021
