OPP investigating tires slashed on at least 21 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

Wellington County OPP are asking for the community’s help in identifying those responsible for slashing the tires of at least 21 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

The force said they received a complaint Wednesday at 1:45 a.m. from someone who had their tires slashed.

“Officers attended the area and observed approximately 15 other vehicles on Main Street and Wellington Street that had multiple tires slashed,” OPP said in a news release.

Officers searched the area but did not make any arrests. Police added that as of 11 a.m., they continue to receive calls regarding vehicles with similar damage.

All of the vehicles were either parked on the street or in parking lots, OPP said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

#WellingtonOPP investigating rash of vehicle mischiefs over night in #mountforest. Looking for witnesses or surveillance. ^CR pic.twitter.com/4Kw4Ss8Vbf — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 27, 2021