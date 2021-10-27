Menu

Crime

OPP investigating tires slashed on at least 21 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:23 pm
OPP say at least 21 vehicles had their tires slashed in Mount Forest, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP say at least 21 vehicles had their tires slashed in Mount Forest, Ont. Getty Images

Wellington County OPP are asking for the community’s help in identifying those responsible for slashing the tires of at least 21 vehicles in Mount Forest, Ont.

The force said they received a complaint Wednesday at 1:45 a.m. from someone who had their tires slashed.

“Officers attended the area and observed approximately 15 other vehicles on Main Street and Wellington Street that had multiple tires slashed,” OPP said in a news release.

Read more: OPP looking for trucker after $300,000 load disappears near Guelph

Officers searched the area but did not make any arrests. Police added that as of 11 a.m., they continue to receive calls regarding vehicles with similar damage.

All of the vehicles were either parked on the street or in parking lots, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

