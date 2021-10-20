Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP looking for trucker after $300,000 load disappears near Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 2:33 pm
Wellington County OPP are looking for a truck driver and a missing $300,000 load. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP are looking for a truck driver and a missing $300,000 load. Wellington County OPP

Wellington County OPP say they are looking for a trucker after a $300,000 load disappeared earlier this month.

Officers were called to a business on Speedvale Avenue just outside of Guelph last week for reports of the theft.

Read more: Wellington County OPP lay 110 driving charges over Thanksgiving weekend

In a news release on Wednesday, OPP said a truck driver using a fraudulent company and a stolen trailer showed up to the yard on Oct. 5 and loaded 11 Skyjack lifts and 25 red vinyl rolls.

The load was to be delivered to two separate locations in the United States but the items never arrived, police said.

Polcie say the fraudulent company name was listed under T.T. Transport out of Quebec and the stolen trailer had Elite Logix written on the side.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Delivery truck crashes in Port Hope area' Delivery truck crashes in Port Hope area
Delivery truck crashes in Port Hope area – Oct 7, 2021

A photo of the driver and the truck has been released with the hopes of helping the investigation.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagGuelph tagTheft tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagwellington county opp tagOPP Guelph tagtrucking load disappears tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers