OPP looking for trucker after $300,000 load disappears near Guelph

Wellington County OPP say they are looking for a trucker after a $300,000 load disappeared earlier this month.

Officers were called to a business on Speedvale Avenue just outside of Guelph last week for reports of the theft.

In a news release on Wednesday, OPP said a truck driver using a fraudulent company and a stolen trailer showed up to the yard on Oct. 5 and loaded 11 Skyjack lifts and 25 red vinyl rolls.

The load was to be delivered to two separate locations in the United States but the items never arrived, police said.

Polcie say the fraudulent company name was listed under T.T. Transport out of Quebec and the stolen trailer had Elite Logix written on the side.

0:27 Delivery truck crashes in Port Hope area Delivery truck crashes in Port Hope area – Oct 7, 2021

A photo of the driver and the truck has been released with the hopes of helping the investigation.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

#WellingtonOPP is asking for public's assistance identifying suspect involved in a load theft on Oct 5 in @GuelphEramosa. 11 Skyjack lifts & 25 vinyl rolls worth $300,000 stolen from a trucking business. Call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips.^cr pic.twitter.com/dP6Kcfd30L — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 20, 2021

