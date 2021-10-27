Menu

News

Montreal cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 1:01 pm
A 52-year-old cyclist is fighting for her life and is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Lachine borough early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A 52-year-old cyclist is fighting for her life and is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Lachine borough early Wednesday morning. Global News

A 52-year-old cyclist is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle in the Lachine borough early Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, the woman was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Saint-Pierre Avenue and Notre-Dame Street at around 7:20 a.m.

READ MORE: ‘Dangerous’ NDG intersection gets green light on new safety measures

When police arrived at the scene the cyclist and her mangled bike were found along with the damaged vehicle, several meters away from the intersection according to SPVM spokesperson, Manuel Couture.

“The cyclist was on the ground and was heavily injured. She was sent to hospital in critical condition and doctors fear for her life, “Couture said.

The male driver was also sent to hospital and was treated for shock.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police believe the cyclist was hit while traveling south on Saint-Pierre meeting the driver head-on who was coming from the westbound direction.

It remains unclear according to Couture who is at fault in the incident, although failure to respect traffic lights is suspected as a cause for the collision.

READ MORE: Quebec has Canada’s worst roads, according to CAA report

Investigators from the collision unit have taken over the case.

Officials say they will be using footage from video surveillance and traffic cameras to determine the circumstance of the event.

Couture said the intersection is known to be problematic and dangerous with multiple deadly collisions having occurred in the past.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cyclist injured after collision with off-leash dog in Toronto speaks out' Cyclist injured after collision with off-leash dog in Toronto speaks out
