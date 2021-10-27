Montreal cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old cyclist is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle in the Lachine borough early Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, the woman was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Saint-Pierre Avenue and Notre-Dame Street at around 7:20 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene the cyclist and her mangled bike were found along with the damaged vehicle, several meters away from the intersection according to SPVM spokesperson, Manuel Couture.

“The cyclist was on the ground and was heavily injured. She was sent to hospital in critical condition and doctors fear for her life, “Couture said.

The male driver was also sent to hospital and was treated for shock.

Montreal police believe the cyclist was hit while traveling south on Saint-Pierre meeting the driver head-on who was coming from the westbound direction.

It remains unclear according to Couture who is at fault in the incident, although failure to respect traffic lights is suspected as a cause for the collision.

Investigators from the collision unit have taken over the case.

Officials say they will be using footage from video surveillance and traffic cameras to determine the circumstance of the event.

Couture said the intersection is known to be problematic and dangerous with multiple deadly collisions having occurred in the past.

