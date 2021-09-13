Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 13 2021 9:54pm
01:39

Fraser Health promotes ‘Dutch Reach’ to cut ‘dooring’ accidents

In an effort to cut the number of cyclists and others injured in ‘dooring’ accidents, Fraser Health is urging drivers to start using the “Dutch Reach.” Jennifer Palma explains.

