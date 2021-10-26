Menu

Education

Ontario could see 50,000 education workers fired if COVID-19 vaccines mandated: Lecce

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff' Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 18) The Toronto District School Board is giving its staff until Nov. 1 to get fully vaccinated. As Caryn Lieberman reports, some families are concerned not enough is being done in the lead-up to that deadline to ensure their children are safe – Oct 18, 2021

TORONTO – Ontario’s education minister says 50,000 people could lose their jobs if the province mandated COVID-19 vaccines for education workers.

Responding to the NDP in question period today, Stephen Lecce said such a policy would mean pink slips for tens of thousands of educators when Ontario already faces staffing challenges.

He says any unvaccinated staff member has to provide proof of a negative test to enter a school.

Read more: About 80% of Ontario education workers have attested to full COVID-19 vaccination, minister says

The government says the 50,000 figure includes education workers who are unvaccinated or won’t disclose their status.

Earlier this month Lecce said about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some school boards, such as the Toronto District School Board and some hospitals, have enacted tougher policies that include possible termination.

Click to play video: 'Employees who are fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations might not get EI' Employees who are fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations might not get EI
Employees who are fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations might not get EI
© 2021 The Canadian Press
