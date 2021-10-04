SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

About 80% of Ontario education workers have attested to full COVID-19 vaccination, minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2021 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions about future of school rapid COVID-19 test program' Questions about future of school rapid COVID-19 test program
WATCH ABOVE: Global News recently reported on a group of parents in east Toronto who took their children's safety into their own hands by starting an asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program. But Ontario says those tests should only go to businesses. Shallima Maharaj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s education minister says about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That is roughly the percentage of vaccination seen in the eligible population provincewide.

The government has said employers in settings considered high-risk for COVID-19, including schools and hospitals, need to have workers immunized against the virus or regularly tested for it before coming to work.

Read more: Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Some organizations, such as the Toronto District School Board and some hospitals, have enacted tougher policies that include possible termination.

There were 146 new school-related cases reported Monday, including 11 in staff members, and five schools are currently closed due to outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

Green party leader Mike Schreiner says an 80 per cent vaccination rate is not good enough when children under 12 can’t be vaccinated themselves.

Click to play video: 'Ontario throne speech outlines new agenda' Ontario throne speech outlines new agenda
Ontario throne speech outlines new agenda
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario Education tagOntario schools tagStephen Lecce tagvaccination rate tagOntairo education workers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers