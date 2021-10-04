About 80% of Ontario education workers have attested to full COVID-19 vaccination, minister says

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s education minister says about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That is roughly the percentage of vaccination seen in the eligible population provincewide.

The government has said employers in settings considered high-risk for COVID-19, including schools and hospitals, need to have workers immunized against the virus or regularly tested for it before coming to work.

Some organizations, such as the Toronto District School Board and some hospitals, have enacted tougher policies that include possible termination.

There were 146 new school-related cases reported Monday, including 11 in staff members, and five schools are currently closed due to outbreaks.

Green party leader Mike Schreiner says an 80 per cent vaccination rate is not good enough when children under 12 can’t be vaccinated themselves.

