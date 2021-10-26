SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Doug Ford says he understands parents hesitant to get their kids vaccinated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 2:32 pm
OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he understands parents who are hesitant to get their five- or six-year-old children vaccinated against COVID-19 once the shots are approved for kids.

Health Canada is currently reviewing data from Pfizer-BioNtech, which submitted an approval request for its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 this month.

Speaking after an unrelated announcement in Ottawa, Ford says he wants everyone to get vaccinated, including health-care workers and eligible children.

Read more: U.S. FDA says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective for kids aged 5-11

But, he says, he gets it if parents are hesitant to have their young children vaccinated – even if the parents are vaccinated themselves.

The pediatric data on kids between five and 11 showed a safe and strong immune response from two doses, which are one-third the size given to teens and adults.

A recent survey by Angus Reid shows 51 per cent of parents plan to immediately vaccinate their kids when a pediatric dose becomes available, while 23 per cent said they would never give their kids a COVID-19 vaccine and 18 per cent said they would wait.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
