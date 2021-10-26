Edmonton’s new city council to be sworn in Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s new mayor and city council will be sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony that will be broadcast online.

The ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the City of Edmonton YouTube channel.

“(Tuesday) will be an incredibly exciting day and I’m hoping I can share it with all Edmontonians,” mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi said. “Although in-person attendance is limited, the broadcasted ceremony will give all viewers the opportunity to meet Edmonton’s new and returning members of city council.”

The Stanley A. Milner Library will also be broadcasting the ceremony on its two-storey digital wall on the main floor.

Edmonton’s city council has nine new members, including mayor-elect Sohi, and four returning councillors.

Bev Esslinger, Moe Banga, Tony Caterina and Jon Dziadyk lost their sets, while the other new councillors won in wards without an incumbent.

Former councillor Mike Nickel will also not return to council after a failed run for mayor.

This year’s ceremony has been scaled back to align with public health orders, but a news release from the city said it will continue “in its traditions of pomp and ceremony.”

There will be special presentations and a formal inauguration of the new city council. Once the 13-member council is sworn in, members will enter the Council Chamber for the first council meeting of the 2021-25 term.

Edmonton’s new city council is:

Amarjeet Sohi, mayor

Michael Janz, Ward papastew

Karen Principe, Ward tastawiyiniwak

Jennifer Rice, Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi

Erin Rutherford, Ward Anirniq

Ashley Salvador, Ward Métis

Anne Stevenson, Ward O-day’min

Keren Tang, Ward Karhiio

Jo-Anne Wright, Ward Sspomitapi

Tim Cartmell, Ward pihêsiwin

Sarah Hamilton, Ward sipiwiyiniwak

Andrew Knack, Ward Nakota Isga

Aaron Paquette, Ward Dene