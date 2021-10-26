Menu

Politics

Edmonton’s new city council to be sworn in Tuesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 26, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Many new faces on Edmonton city council' Many new faces on Edmonton city council
(From Oct. 19): With four councillors stepping down and four more incumbents losing their seats, there will be a lot of new faces on Edmonton city council. As Sarah Komadina explains, this large new group must quickly prepare for its first meeting next week.

Edmonton’s new mayor and city council will be sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony that will be broadcast online.

The ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the City of Edmonton YouTube channel.

“(Tuesday) will be an incredibly exciting day and I’m hoping I can share it with all Edmontonians,” mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi said. “Although in-person attendance is limited, the broadcasted ceremony will give all viewers the opportunity to meet Edmonton’s new and returning members of city council.”

Read more: Edmonton election 2021: Amarjeet Sohi elected mayor

The Stanley A. Milner Library will also be broadcasting the ceremony on its two-storey digital wall on the main floor.

Edmonton’s city council has nine new members, including mayor-elect Sohi, and four returning councillors.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s new council to jump right into budget talks' Edmonton’s new council to jump right into budget talks

Bev Esslinger, Moe Banga, Tony Caterina and Jon Dziadyk lost their sets, while the other new councillors won in wards without an incumbent.

Former councillor Mike Nickel will also not return to council after a failed run for mayor.

This year’s ceremony has been scaled back to align with public health orders, but a news release from the city said it will continue “in its traditions of pomp and ceremony.”

Read more: ‘Historic moment’: 8 women elected to Edmonton city council

There will be special presentations and a formal inauguration of the new city council. Once the 13-member council is sworn in, members will enter the Council Chamber for the first council meeting of the 2021-25 term.

Edmonton’s new city council is:

  • Amarjeet Sohi, mayor
  • Michael Janz, Ward papastew
  • Karen Principe, Ward tastawiyiniwak
  • Jennifer Rice, Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi
  • Erin Rutherford, Ward Anirniq
  • Ashley Salvador, Ward Métis
  • Anne Stevenson, Ward O-day’min
  • Keren Tang, Ward Karhiio
  • Jo-Anne Wright, Ward Sspomitapi
  • Tim Cartmell, Ward pihêsiwin
  • Sarah Hamilton, Ward sipiwiyiniwak
  • Andrew Knack, Ward Nakota Isga
  • Aaron Paquette, Ward Dene
