Politics October 19 2021 3:44pm 01:30 'It's about time': Amarjeet Sohi on record number of women elected to Edmonton city council Speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, mayor-elect Amarjeet Sohi said it's about time Edmonton had more women on council from diverse and racialized backgrounds.