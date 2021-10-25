Historic elections in Edmonton, Calgary an inspiration for south Asian youth

The 2021 municipal election was historic in Alberta, where Edmonton elected its first mayor of colour and Calgary its first female mayor. High school student Anwi Patel is a member of the City of Edmonton Youth Council and joined Vinesh Pratap to talk about how Amarjeet Sohi’s journey from bus driver to city leader is an inspiration for young people of colour, but also how Edmonton’s new mayor and council faces the same challenges and expectations as their predecessors.