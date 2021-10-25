Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario announces funding for rural high-speed internet at Rideau Lakes

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 10:08 pm
Rural broadband received a big funding boost from the province Monday, Minister Surma announced almost $98,000 to allow over 500 people to get high speed internet access. View image in full screen
Rural broadband received a big funding boost from the province Monday, Minister Surma announced almost $98,000 to allow over 500 people to get high speed internet access. CKWS TV

Rural broadband received a funding boost from the provincial government Monday, as politicians gathered for the announcement in Newboro, Ont.

Ontario’s Infrastructure Minister, Kinga Surma, was joined by MPP Steve Clark and Mayor of Rideau Lakes Township Arie Hoogenboom to announce funding for two projects for the area.

Read more: MPPs ask integrity commissioner to investigate Hillier’s social media posts

“We want to make sure that people can be safe working from home, provide for their families and educate their children and access all of those things,” says Surma. “This is very, very important to our government.”

The minister announced that the province will be contributing almost $98,000 to allow over 500 people to get high-speed internet access.

Funding for the two projects in Rideau Lakes Township is to increase broadband access as part of a $4 billion commitment to rural broadband.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our project consists of two towers,” says Hoogenboom. “One is going to go up outside of Elgin and one is just going to go north of here, and the main spread of these towers is to service some of our lake-front properties.”

Read more: Ontario government introduces omnibus labour legislation, including right to disconnect

This funding announcement comes as part of the Ontario government’s investment of nearly $1.5 million through the Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) program, set to provide high-speed internet access to over 900 homes and businesses.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagKingston tagGovernment tagRural tagbroadband tagRideau Lakes tagNewboro tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers