Man charged after cocaine, firearms found during search: Sask. RCMP

A 24-year-old White Bear First Nation man is facing several charges after cocaine and firearms were found during an RCMP search warrant at a home on White Bear First Nation.

Officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP Regina Crime Reduction Team, Carlyle Detachment and Carlyle Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan executed the search warrant on Thursday.

RCMP officials say they discovered 36.24 grams of cocaine packaged into 68 small bags, two illegally modified firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash in the home.

Jaymes Bigstone is charged with trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by a crime, two counts of unsafe firearm storage, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition available without a licence and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Bigstone is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24.

