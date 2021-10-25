Menu

Crime

Man charged after cocaine, firearms found during search: Sask. RCMP

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:03 pm
An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. RCMP / Supplied

A 24-year-old White Bear First Nation man is facing several charges after cocaine and firearms were found during an RCMP search warrant at a home on White Bear First Nation.

Read more: RCMP charge 4 individuals after seizing 1.16 kg of meth in Saskatchewan town

Officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP Regina Crime Reduction Team, Carlyle Detachment and Carlyle Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan executed the search warrant on Thursday.

RCMP officials say they discovered 36.24 grams of cocaine packaged into 68 small bags, two illegally modified firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash in the home.

Jaymes Bigstone is charged with trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by a crime, two counts of unsafe firearm storage, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition available without a licence and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Read more: Regina police seize cocaine, meth during Moose Jaw, Sask. drug bust

Bigstone is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24.

