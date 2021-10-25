SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Region surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 case mark

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 3:13 pm
There have now been 20,020 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Waterloo Public Health reported 50 new positive tests on Monday. This leaves the area with 107 active COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 14 from where things stood on Friday.

Read more: Ontario government lifts COVID capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms beginning Monday

This lifts the rolling seven-day average number of new cases to 12.7.

Another 35 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 19,608.

The have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region in six days as the death toll remains at 302, including three victims in October.

Ten people are in area hospitals, including one patient who is in need of intensive care.

The region is back up to two active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared at Breslau Public School involving three people.

On the flip side, there have been 890,958 vaccinations given in the region, which is 2,502 more than Waterloo Public Health reported on Friday.

In addition, 441,625 residents have now had two shots of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 1,629 over Friday.

Waterloo Public Health says that 74.99 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number which jumps to 87.09 per cent when discounting those under the age of 12.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 326 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as provincial cases now total 597,841.

Of the 326 new cases recorded, the data showed 183 were unvaccinated people, seven were partially-vaccinated people and 95 were fully-vaccinated people. For 41 people, the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Monday’s report, 39 cases were recorded in Toronto, 33 in Peel Region, 31 in York Region, 24 in Ottawa and 20 in Chatham-Kent.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,846 as no new deaths were recorded.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

