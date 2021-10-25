Kingston woman faces charges after motorcyclist seriously injured: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have released an update on a serious collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital last week.

Police laid charges against the 43-year-old woman driving the vehicle. They allege she made an unsafe left turn in front of the motorcycle last Wednesday on Front Road, just west of Days Road.

The woman is facing a number of charges, including driving with a suspended licence, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and making an unsafe left turn.

Police told Global News last week that the motorcycle rider was seriously injured, but could not give an update on the rider’s condition Monday.

