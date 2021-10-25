Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston woman faces charges after motorcyclist seriously injured: Police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 2:37 pm
A 43-year-old woman faces a slew of charges after police say she made an unsafe left turn in front of a motorcycle, causing a crash that led to serious injuries. View image in full screen
A 43-year-old woman faces a slew of charges after police say she made an unsafe left turn in front of a motorcycle, causing a crash that led to serious injuries. Bill Hutchins / Global News

Kingston police have released an update on a serious collision that sent a motorcyclist to hospital last week.

Police laid charges against the 43-year-old woman driving the vehicle. They allege she made an unsafe left turn in front of the motorcycle last Wednesday on Front Road, just west of Days Road.

Read more: West-end Kingston crash sends 1 to hospital

The woman is facing a number of charges, including driving with a suspended licence, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and making an unsafe left turn.

Police told Global News last week that the motorcycle rider was seriously injured, but could not give an update on the rider’s condition Monday.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagKingston Police tagMotorcycle Crash tagmotorcyclist injured tagfront road crash tagfront road at days tagfront road days road tagmotorcycle crash kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers