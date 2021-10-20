Menu

Canada

West-end Kingston crash sends 1 to hospital

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 4:21 pm
A motorcycle lies on its side after colliding with a vehicle in Kingston's west end. View image in full screen
A motorcycle lies on its side after colliding with a vehicle in Kingston's west end. Bill Hutchins / Global News

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Kingston’s west end.

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning on Front Road, just west of Days Road.

An officer on the scene told Global News the motorcycle was travelling westbound and was hit by the car as it turned into the Reddendale Plaza parking lot.

Front Road was closed in both directions for a few hours Wednesday afternoon as an accident reconstruction team gathered evidence.

There’s no word on whether charges will be laid.

