West-end Kingston crash sends 1 to hospital

A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Kingston’s west end.

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning on Front Road, just west of Days Road.

An officer on the scene told Global News the motorcycle was travelling westbound and was hit by the car as it turned into the Reddendale Plaza parking lot.

Front Road was closed in both directions for a few hours Wednesday afternoon as an accident reconstruction team gathered evidence.

There’s no word on whether charges will be laid.