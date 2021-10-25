Whitemud Drive closed on either side of Quesnell Bridge due to suspicious package

Send this page to someone via email

One of Edmonton’s major roadways was closed to traffic early Monday morning as police investigate a suspicious package.

At 4:44 a.m, Edmonton police said Whitemud Drive was closed in both directions on either side of the Quesnell Bridge after a suspicious package was found inside a vehicle following a traffic stop.

Police said the closure extended between 53 Avenue on the south side and 149 Street in the west end, although eastbound traffic on the Whitemud was being redirected further west at 159 Street because there’s no exit at 149 Street.

View image in full screen Whitemud Drive was closed in both directions on either side of the Quesnell Bridge due to an Edmonton police investigation on Monday, October 25, 2021. Global News

Traffic on Fox Drive could only head east/south on the Whitemud.

Drivers wanting to cross the North Saskatchewan River must detour to either Anthony Henday Drive, Groat Road or another bridge that crosses the river further downtown.

Motorists were asked to use one of those alternate routes for their morning commutes, police said.

No other information was available.

