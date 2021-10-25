Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was shot in the downtown core on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to Parliament and Wellesley streets at around 8:05 p.m. for reports from several callers for the sounds of gunshots.
Police said when officers arrived they found a man was found with injuries.
He was taken to hospital in serious condition by paramedics.
Investigators also said multiple shell casings were found at the scene as well as a loaded firearm.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments