Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves man seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was shot in the downtown core on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Parliament and Wellesley streets at around 8:05 p.m. for reports from several callers for the sounds of gunshots.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man was found with injuries.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition by paramedics.

Investigators also said multiple shell casings were found at the scene as well as a loaded firearm.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Parliament St & Wellesley St E

– police o/s

– officers have located & secured a loaded firearm

– officers located numerous casings in the area

– shooting victim has been taken to hospital

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 4168082222#GO2048690

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 25, 2021

Advertisement