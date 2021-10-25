Menu

Crime

Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves man seriously injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:56 am
Toronto police on scene following a shooting in the city's downtown core. View image in full screen
Toronto police on scene following a shooting in the city's downtown core. Global News

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was shot in the downtown core on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Parliament and Wellesley streets at around 8:05 p.m. for reports from several callers for the sounds of gunshots.

Police said when officers arrived they found a man was found with injuries.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition by paramedics.

Investigators also said multiple shell casings were found at the scene as well as a loaded firearm.

