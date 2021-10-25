Calgary Police investigating swatting incident in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating what appears to be a swatting event involving an American high school.

Swatting refers to making a fake emergency call in order to provoke an emergency response.

Officers began receiving concerned phone calls about a Snapchat message allegedly threatening a high school around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Police now believe the social media posts are related to a swatting incident in the United States aimed at Central High School, which bears a similar name to a school in Calgary.

In a statement, CPS says there is no reason to believe the threats are targeting any school in Calgary and officers will continue to work with law enforcement south of the border.

