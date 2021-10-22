Calgary police release sketch of sexual assault suspect in summer incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are releasing a composite sketch after a bizarre sexual assault in the southeast this past summer.

Police say on July 1, a woman was sitting near the river on the north side of the Harvie Passage when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

Investigators say the man had sunscreen with him and began to apply it on her arms and thighs, without her consent.

The victim stood up and left the area.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’ 10″, with an average build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a tan-coloured baseball hat, black shorts and was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

He also had a black mountain bike nearby.

In a news release Friday afternoon, police said it took some time to release the information because they were working closely with the victim to ensure as accurate a sketch as possible.

Police said they want to remind Calgarians that sexual touching without consent is sexual assault. It has a lasting impact on the victim and can leave them feeling unsafe and vulnerable in public for many years after the incident.

Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect or was aware of similar activity on that day is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.