Calgary police searching for jersey as part of evidence in downtown attacks

The search for evidence continues in a series of random and violent attacks in downtown Calgary last week and police are turning to the public for help.

Police were called to two machete attacks in the city’s core early in the morning of Oct. 15. Now police believe the suspect may have been wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with the name Belfour and the number 20 on the back.

“We continue to exhaust all investigative avenues related to these attacks and recognize the gravity of these events,” said District 1 Staff Sergeant Kurt Jacobs. “We are thankful to the public for their assistance with helping us piece together what happened.”

Anyone who may have seen an individual in the downtown area wearing a similar jersey on the day of the attacks, or who may have come across a similar jersey discarded in the downtown area, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

Police said the two victims remain in hospital.

Just after 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 15, a man called 911 saying he’d been slashed by a machete at the 4 Street CTrain station.

A second call came about half an hour later, when another man was discovered unconscious at a bus shelter at 6 Ave. and 1 St. S.W.

25-year-old Conner Dery has been charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Dery was in court Wednesday and a psychiatrist found that, despite having suffered a brain injury when he was 12, Dery is able to stand trial.

He’s expected back in court on Oct. 26.