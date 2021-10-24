COVID-19: N.B. reporting 108th death, 51 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported its 108th COVID-19-related death, as well as 51 new cases on Sunday.

According to Public Health, the latest death involved a person in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

“This sad news reminds us not only why restrictions are in place,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a statement. “Following the rules and getting vaccinated is how we will keep our province safe.”

There were also 112 recoveries reported, bringing the province’s active case count to 627.

Of the new cases, 25 are unvaccinated, 10 are partially vaccinated and 16 are fully vaccinated.

There are 41 people in hospital. Of those patients, 23 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 16 are fully vaccinated.

“There are 11 people in an intensive care unit, 10 of whom are unvaccinated and one who is partially vaccinated,” the province notes in a news release.

Public Health says 83.7 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, and 92.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Last Thursday, the province announced that circuit-breaker measures in effect in hot spot areas of the province since Oct. 8 have been extended for at least seven more days.

More rapid test kits available

As of Monday, mobile rapid screening kit pick-up sites will be open, so that New Brunswickers have greater access to the tests.

Twenty additional mobile sites have been identified by Horizon Health Network. Each site will hand out tests one day a week from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Vitalite Health Network’s 16 already available sites are listed on their website.

Anyone who has been told by Public Health to isolate is not allowed to leave isolation if they receive a negative result from a rapid test kit.

Breakdown of new cases

The 14 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

Eight people 19 and under

Four people 30-39

A person 40-49

A person 60-69

All 14 cases are under investigation.

The 16 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

Eight people 19 and under

Two people 20-29

Three people 30-39

Two people 50-59

A person 60-69

All 16 cases are under investigation.

The seven new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

A person 20-29

A person 30-39

Two people 50-59

Three people 60-69

All seven cases are under investigation.

The four new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

A person 20-29

A person 40-49

A person 50-59

A person 60-69

All four cases are under investigation.

The eight new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

A person 20-29

Two people 40-49

Two people 50-59

A person 60-69

A person 70-79

A person 80-89

All eight cases are under investigation.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 20-29. This case is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is a person 20-29. This case is under investigation.

