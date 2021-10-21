SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 11:03 am
New Brunswick officials will hold a news conference this afternoon as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. View image in full screen
New Brunswick officials will hold a news conference this afternoon as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. Jean Bertin / GNB

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Thursday afternoon.

The event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reporting 5 deaths, rapid outbreak management team at 23 sites

The province continues to grapple with the fourth wave of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the province reported five additional deaths, bringing their total to 99 — surpassing neighbouring Nova Scotia’s death toll of 98.

As of Wednesday, there were 761 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Those numbers include 55 people in hospital, of whom 16 are in intensive care.

Read more: Thousands of N.B. health workers unvaccinated as provincial deadline looms

Story continues below advertisement

The province has activated its Provincial Rapid Management Team, which is led by Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick, at 23 locations.

The team provides “various levels of assistance depending on the requirements of each location.”

An outbreak has been declared at 11 of those 23 sites, which includes nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and rooming houses.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick grapples with COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care' New Brunswick grapples with COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 Update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers