New Brunswick officials to hold COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Thursday afternoon.

The event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

The province continues to grapple with the fourth wave of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the province reported five additional deaths, bringing their total to 99 — surpassing neighbouring Nova Scotia’s death toll of 98.

As of Wednesday, there were 761 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Those numbers include 55 people in hospital, of whom 16 are in intensive care.

The province has activated its Provincial Rapid Management Team, which is led by Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick, at 23 locations.

The team provides “various levels of assistance depending on the requirements of each location.”

An outbreak has been declared at 11 of those 23 sites, which includes nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and rooming houses.