Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba First Nations chief charged with luring, sexual assault after alleged texts with teen girl

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 3:49 pm
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment.
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment. RCMP

The chief of a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested and charged with a number of sexual offences, RCMP said.

Raymond Keeper, 65, Chief of Little Grand Rapids First Nation, was arrested Thursday after police wrapped up an investigation into texts sent in late September to a 16-year-old girl.

Keeper is facing charges of luring a person under 18, two counts of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and touching for a sexual purpose while in a position of authority.

Read more: Restoring power to First Nation communities could take another month: Manitoba Hydro

He has also been charged with possessing a weapon obtained by committing an offence, careless storage of a restricted weapon, and possessing a restricted weapon without a license.

Story continues below advertisement

Keeper has been released, police said, pending a court appearance next month.

RCMP said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Little Grand Rapids detachment at 204-397-2249.

More than 1,000 members of Little Grand Rapids, Keeper’s community, were finally given the green light to return home after being evacuated for months due to wildfires in mid-July.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire evacuees given green light to go home' Manitoba wildfire evacuees given green light to go home
Manitoba wildfire evacuees given green light to go home – Oct 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagLuring tagcrime in Manitoba tagLittle Grand Rapids First Nation tagManitoba First Nation tagLittle Grand Rapids Manitoba taginappropriate text messages tagChief Raymond Keeper tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers