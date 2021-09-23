Menu

Environment

Restoring power to First Nation communities could take another month: Manitoba Hydro

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 2:52 pm
A wildfire burning near Little Grand Rapids has left a line of charred trees, earth and hydro poles. View image in full screen
A wildfire burning near Little Grand Rapids has left a line of charred trees, earth and hydro poles. Manitoba Hydro

It could be another month before residents from two First Nations in Manitoba return home after being displaced in the summer due to wildfires.

Read more: New pictures from Little Grand Rapids, Man. show hydro line badly damaged in wildfire

Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations lost their power when fires damaged hydro lines.

Update on work to restore power to Manitoba communities affected by wildfires – Aug 26, 2021

Manitoba Hydro says 67 out of 89 poles had been replaced as of Tuesday.

Read more: Manitoba Hydro repairs to take 6-8 weeks in communities impacted by wildfires

The Crown utility says there is no road to the fire-damaged lines, making it difficult to replace the poles.

Northeastern Manitoba skies glow red from wildfires – May 24, 2018
© 2021 The Canadian Press
