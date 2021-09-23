Restoring power to First Nation communities could take another month: Manitoba Hydro

Send this page to someone via email

It could be another month before residents from two First Nations in Manitoba return home after being displaced in the summer due to wildfires.

Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations lost their power when fires damaged hydro lines.

Manitoba Hydro says 67 out of 89 poles had been replaced as of Tuesday.

The Crown utility says there is no road to the fire-damaged lines, making it difficult to replace the poles.

