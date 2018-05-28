Wildfire
New pictures from Little Grand Rapids, Man. show hydro line badly damaged in wildfire

A wildfire burning near Little Grand Rapids has left a line of charred trees, earth and hydro poles.

The fire burning near Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation continues to rage out-of-control.

In its latest update, the province said despite some light rain, the fire is still 25,000 hectares in size and an evacuation order remains in effect.

Until the wildfire is contained, Manitoba Hydro crews won’t be able to repair a sub-transmission line that was damaged in the blaze.

Pictures taken from the area show a charred line of trees and poles but the full extent of the damage still isn’t known.

Manitoba Hydro said due to the remote location of the sub-transmission line, a helicopter will be needed to do some of the repair work, but in an email a spokesperson said that can’t begin until the province gives the go-ahead.

Power has been off in the area for about one week.

 

