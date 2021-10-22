Ottawa ends week with 42 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest daily total of the week.

The latest case count narrowly edges out the 41 cases added on Monday, though active cases in the city have fallen from 263 at the start of the week to 239 on Friday.

More than half of all active infections are in residents under 30 years of age, according to OPH’s dashboard.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.

There are now 10 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 case, one fewer than on Thursday, with two patients still in the intensive care unit.

New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at École élémentaire catholique Montfort and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school, both of which report three students testing positive for the virus.

There are currently 13 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: nine affecting local schools, two in daycare facilities and two at undisclosed restaurants in the city.

OPH’s end-of-week vaccination update shows 86 per cent of eligible residents have now gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, the city hit a milestone with 90 per cent of all residents born in 2009 or later having gotten at least a first dose of the vaccine.

