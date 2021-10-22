OPH flu shot campaign expected to coincide with COVID-19 vaccines for kids

Ottawa Public Health is launching its seasonal flu shot campaign next week, anticipating a double vaccination season that could include COVID-19 shots for kids aged five to 11.

The flu shot season will start on Monday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. with appointments open for children aged six months to two years old and their immediate families, as well as people who typically experience barriers to getting the shot.

In November the flu shot campaign will expand to the general population via family doctors and local pharmacies. Pharmacies can administer the shots to anyone two years of age and older, while family doctors and nurse practitioners are able to give the shot to anyone six months or older.

Among those who can book a shot via the OPH portal are:

Children aged six months to two years and their household members

Newcomers to Canada

Those without an Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) card

Residents with no primary care provider, and those who have had difficulty accessing the vaccine at a pharmacy

The appointments will start Nov. 2 at the following four community clinics:

Eva James Community Centre – 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, Orléans – 265 Centrum Blvd.

Minto Sports Complex at University of Ottawa – 801 King Edward Ave.

J.H. Putman Public School – 2051 Bel-Air Dr.

Pfizer asked Health Canada earlier this week to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11. Clinical data released Friday shows the shot is 91 per cent effective in the age group.

Some residents using OPH’s neighbourhood vaccination hubs will be able to get both a flu shot and a COVID-19 shot at the same time. OPH notes that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization gave the all-clear to administer both vaccines at the same time.

