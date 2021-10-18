SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19: 90% of eligible Ottawa residents have at least 1 vaccine dose

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Angus Reid poll says majority of parents ready to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19' Angus Reid poll says majority of parents ready to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19
A new poll says half of Canadian parents of children aged five to 11 are ready to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl joins Paul Haysom to look at some of the other findings.

Ottawa hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign over the weekend with 90 per cent of eligible residents having received at least an initial dose of the vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed in its update Monday that 826,780 residents born in 2009 or later have now received at least one shot.

Hitting the threshold is a key step for the health unit’s vaccination campaign, which has set a goal for 90 per cent of residents to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

Read more: Two Ontario doctors barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID vaccine, masks, testing

So far, 85 per cent of eligible residents have both doses of the vaccine, according to the dashboard.

Some 78 per cent of the total population has at least one dose, while 75 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa’s youngest eligible demographic, those aged 12 to 17, reports one-dose vaccination rates of 94 per cent and double-dose rates of 87 pre cent.

So far 81 per cent of those aged 18 to 39 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

Click to play video: 'All Ontario residents can now download COVID vaccine QR codes' All Ontario residents can now download COVID vaccine QR codes
All Ontario residents can now download COVID vaccine QR codes
