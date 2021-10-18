COVID-19: 90% of eligible Ottawa residents have at least 1 vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa hit a major milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign over the weekend with 90 per cent of eligible residents having received at least an initial dose of the vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard showed in its update Monday that 826,780 residents born in 2009 or later have now received at least one shot.

Hitting the threshold is a key step for the health unit’s vaccination campaign, which has set a goal for 90 per cent of residents to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

So far, 85 per cent of eligible residents have both doses of the vaccine, according to the dashboard.

Some 78 per cent of the total population has at least one dose, while 75 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa’s youngest eligible demographic, those aged 12 to 17, reports one-dose vaccination rates of 94 per cent and double-dose rates of 87 pre cent.

So far 81 per cent of those aged 18 to 39 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

