Suspect accused in homicide outside Calgary nightclub turns himself in

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of a deadly shooting outside a downtown Calgary nightclub is in police custody.

Police say Jesse Michael Martinez surrendered and was arrested by homicide detectives Thursday afternoon.

He will remain in custody until he can appear before a judge to face second-degree murder charges.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 police were called to the Junction Underground nightclub at 628 8 Avenue S.W. just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, 31-year-old John Mitchell Smith Jr., was taken to hospital but died later as a result of his injuries.

Canada-wide warrants were issued for Martinez on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We cannot thank the community enough for their help and support during this investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.

“From the businesses that provided access to their CCTV to the numerous people who called in to help us identify a suspect, people stepped up in a big way to help our investigators move this case forward quickly.”

Investigators believe Smith was shot while defending a female friend.

“We know we are fortunate to have this level of support from our community when it is needed and we are grateful,” added Schiavetta. “While charges being laid will not bring John back, we hope it is the first step in getting him and his family justice.”