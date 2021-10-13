Calgary police release victim’s identity, suspect photos in fatal downtown shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting as 31-year-old John Mitchell Smith Jr. on Wednesday.

Police said he moved to Calgary a few years ago from Washington to play college basketball.

Smith was shot outside Junction Underground, a nightclub located at 628 8 Ave. S.W., on Oct. 10.

Investigators believe that he left the nightclub with a female friend at around 2:30 a.m. when two men, who were loitering outside, “started making unwanted sexual advances on and physical contact with his friend.”

Police believe Smith intervened and a fight ensued, ending with the suspect drawing a gun and “shooting the victim, as well as accidentally shooting the acquaintance, who was loitering outside the club with the suspect.”

The shooter ran east along 8 Avenue S.W.

The second man drove away in a black Mercedes sedan with B.C. licence plates, which he then drove to the hospital. Police said he is being “uncooperative.”

Police said Smith was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

“John was a victim of a random crime,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the Calgary Police Service homicide unit in a news release on Wednesday.

“He was a man that volunteered countless hours coaching basketball and serving with organizations that make our city a better place.

“Helping his friend cost him his life and we will do everything we can to bring his killer to justice.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Helping his friend cost him his life and we will do everything we can to bring his killer to justice."

Police released this suspect photo of the fatal downtown shooting on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Calgary Police Service

Also Wednesday, officers released suspect photos and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Police describe him as being under six feet tall, with a tattoo on his neck and dark wavy hair. He was wearing a white Nike tracksuit top, blue jeans and white runners.

View image in full screen On Wednesday, Calgary police released thes photo of the suspect in the fatal downtown shooting on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Calgary Police Service

If you have photos or video from the area that night — especially of the suspect or Mercedes — contact police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

