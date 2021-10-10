Calgary police homicide unit investigating deadly downtown shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police homicide unit is investigating a deadly early morning shooting in the city’s downtown core.

Police were called after reports of a shooting outside a nightclub in the 600 block of 8th street S.W. just before 2:40 a.m. local time Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot and was fighting for his life.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital but he died a short time later.

While police were searching the area for suspects another man in his 30s arrived at Foothills Medical Centre with gunshot wounds.

He is in hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition. Police believe the man may be connected to the downtown incident.

At this point in the investigation police are still working to determine the motive behind the deadly incident and how the two men are connected.

An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.