Canada

Quebec introduces family law reform, would regulate surrogate motherhood

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 4:41 pm
Pregnant woman View image in full screen
Quebec introduces family law reform that would regulate surrogate motherhood. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Rex Features / Getty Images

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has introduced a bill that would create a legal framework for surrogate mothers.

While people are allowed to have someone else carry a baby for them — as long as the surrogate mother isn’t paid — any contracts signed between the surrogate mother and the parents who intend to raise the child aren’t legally binding under Quebec’s civil code.

Read more: Surrogacy in Quebec: The law doesn’t protect anyone

The bill tabled Thursday would require the parties have a surrogacy agreement before the pregnancy begins. After the child is born, the birth mother would also have to consent to giving up her parental link with the child.

The proposed legislation would also allow people who were born to a surrogate mother, as well as those who were adopted, the right to learn about their origins under certain circumstances.

It’s the first reform of Quebec’s family law since the 1980s.

The bill would also allow people to change the gender on their birth certificate, if certain conditions are met.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
