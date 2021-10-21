Menu

Crime

4 people charged after Vancouver police kidnapping rescue

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 12:44 pm
Police say four people have been charged in connection with a kidnapping investigation. View image in full screen
Police say four people have been charged in connection with a kidnapping investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Charges have been approved against four people in connection with a kidnapping investigation, Vancouver police said Thursday.

Back in August, detectives began looking into a series of armed home invasions and residential break and enters.

Read more: Two replica pipe bombs found in Vancouver safe injection site, police say

On Sept. 8, four people kidnapped a victim from a vehicle at gunpoint in Richmond, B.C., police said. The victim was assaulted and restrained.

Vancouver police rescued the victim and took four suspects into custody.

The victim suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges have been laid against Ashley Smith, 30, Michael Husain, 30, and Harman Parmar, 24, for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence. They have been held in custody pending their next court appearance.

The name of the fourth person accused is not being released due to a court-imposed publication ban.

