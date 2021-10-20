Menu

Crime

Two replica pipe bombs found in Vancouver safe injection site: police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 3:31 pm
Vancouver police are investigating after replica pipe bombs were found at a safe injection site. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating after replica pipe bombs were found at a safe injection site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two replica pipe bombs were found at a safe injections site in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, police said Wednesday.

Staff at the injection site near Pender and Abbott streets found the replicas inside the toilets on Saturday afternoon.

A bomb technician from the Vancouver Police Department safely destroyed the device.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still searching for a suspect.

“Pipe bombs are extremely dangerous. They can eject pieces of shrapnel in all directions causing serious injuries or death,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

Read more: Vancouver police redeploying officers to ‘hardest-hit’ areas of downtown

“At a glance, replica pipe bombs can appear very real. As such, we take these calls very seriously and must investigate them thoroughly.”

Police said officers investigated three other bomb threat calls last week. A bomb threat emailed to a cybersecurity company near Homer and Robson streets on Oct. 17 was determined to be a hoax.

Read more: Watchdog calls for further probe after video shows Vancouver cop shoving man to the ground

Police said 110 hours were spent investigating the calls.

