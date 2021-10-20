Two replica pipe bombs found in Vancouver safe injection site: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two replica pipe bombs were found at a safe injections site in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, police said Wednesday.

Staff at the injection site near Pender and Abbott streets found the replicas inside the toilets on Saturday afternoon.

A bomb technician from the Vancouver Police Department safely destroyed the device.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

“Pipe bombs are extremely dangerous. They can eject pieces of shrapnel in all directions causing serious injuries or death,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“At a glance, replica pipe bombs can appear very real. As such, we take these calls very seriously and must investigate them thoroughly.”

Police said officers investigated three other bomb threat calls last week. A bomb threat emailed to a cybersecurity company near Homer and Robson streets on Oct. 17 was determined to be a hoax.

Police said 110 hours were spent investigating the calls.

