Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in B.C. snow clearing squabble

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 11:27 am
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city’s plow.

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015.

Read more: B.C. fish and game club ponders its future after Supreme Court refuses appeal

The removal effort left snow piles at the edge of the street along the sidewalk early in the morning of January 5th

Late in the afternoon of the next day, Marchi – then a 28-year-old nurse – parked in an angled spot on the street and, wearing running shoes with a good tread, tried to cross a snow pile to get onto the sidewalk.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'American billionaire wins court battle to close public access to two B.C. lakes' American billionaire wins court battle to close public access to two B.C. lakes
American billionaire wins court battle to close public access to two B.C. lakes – Mar 5, 2021

Her right foot dropped through the snow and she fell forward, seriously injuring her leg.

A judge dismissed her negligence suit, but the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered a new trial, which the Supreme Court says now can proceed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of Canada tagSCOC tagNelson BC tagNelson BC snow clearing tagSCOC decisions tagSupreme Court of Canada decisions tagTaryn Joy Marchi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers