Crime

Peterborough man charged with attempted murder after victim assaulted while sleeping: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 11:06 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic-related incident on Tuesday evening. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic-related incident on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault on a man in the area of Aylmer and Murray streets.

Police learned the victim had been sleeping in a nearby building when he was assaulted. Police say he sustained blunt force trauma to his head and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim in what police said is a domestic incident.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Peterborough support for those living through domestic violence
