Peterborough man charged with attempted murder after victim assaulted while sleeping: police

A Peterborough man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic-related incident on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault on a man in the area of Aylmer and Murray streets.

Police learned the victim had been sleeping in a nearby building when he was assaulted. Police say he sustained blunt force trauma to his head and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim in what police said is a domestic incident.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.