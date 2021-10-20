Peterborough man charged with attempted murder after victim assaulted while sleeping: police

A Peterborough man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic-related incident on Tuesday evening.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault on a man in the area of Aylmer and Murray streets.
Police learned the victim had been sleeping in a nearby building when he was assaulted. Police say he sustained blunt force trauma to his head and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.
Read more: 2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted murder following shooting on Rubidge St. in Peterborough, police say
The investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder, failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.
The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim in what police said is a domestic incident.
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.
Comments