Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted murder following shooting on Rubidge St. in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 11:32 am
Click to play video: '1 taken to hospital following early morning shooting on Rubidge Street in Peterborough' 1 taken to hospital following early morning shooting on Rubidge Street in Peterborough
Peterborough police have made arrests following a shooting on Rubidge Street on Sept. 11 – Sep 11, 2021

Two people have been arrested and a search for a third suspect for attempted murder continues following a shooting in Peterborough earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after midnight on Sept. 11, officers were called to the Rubidge Street area between Dalhousie and Sherbrooke streets about a shooting.

Read more: 2 shootings within 10 hours sends 2 to hospital in Peterborough, police say

A male was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say one man — Louis Yourkin, 31 — is wanted for attempted murder and six firearm-related charges. His whereabouts are not known.

As part of the investigation, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, members of the emergency response team and Durham Regional Police Tactical Unit executed search warrants at a residence on Ireland Drive in Peterborough and at a residence in the village of Bailieboro south of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

A firearm was seized from the Ireland Drive address and a “significant” amount of cash at the Bailieboro address.

Justin Boyer, 32, of Bailieboro, was arrested and charged with attempting to commit murder using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm and discharging a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent. He was also charged with five other firearm offences and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Katrina Condon, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with five firearm-related offences, including two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibited order.

They were both held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 911 or 705-876-1122  ext. 225 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online through stopcrimehere.ca

The Rubidge Street incident was the second shooting within 10 hours on Sept. 11 which included one around 2 p.m. in the area of Park Street South. Police say a male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in that shooting incident. Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagWanted tagRubidge Street tagPeterborough shooting tagRubidge Street Shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers