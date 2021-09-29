2 arrested, 1 wanted for attempted murder following shooting on Rubidge St. in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and a search for a third suspect for attempted murder continues following a shooting in Peterborough earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after midnight on Sept. 11, officers were called to the Rubidge Street area between Dalhousie and Sherbrooke streets about a shooting.

A male was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say one man — Louis Yourkin, 31 — is wanted for attempted murder and six firearm-related charges. His whereabouts are not known.

As part of the investigation, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, members of the emergency response team and Durham Regional Police Tactical Unit executed search warrants at a residence on Ireland Drive in Peterborough and at a residence in the village of Bailieboro south of the city.

A firearm was seized from the Ireland Drive address and a “significant” amount of cash at the Bailieboro address.

Justin Boyer, 32, of Bailieboro, was arrested and charged with attempting to commit murder using a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm and discharging a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent. He was also charged with five other firearm offences and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Katrina Condon, 34, of Peterborough, was charged with five firearm-related offences, including two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibited order.

They were both held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 911 or 705-876-1122 ext. 225 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online through stopcrimehere.ca

The Rubidge Street incident was the second shooting within 10 hours on Sept. 11 which included one around 2 p.m. in the area of Park Street South. Police say a male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in that shooting incident. Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.