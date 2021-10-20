Menu

Traffic

Traffic delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge after vehicle rolls off tow truck

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 11:12 am
There were major delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
There were major delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.

An unusual incident led to traffic delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge during Wednesday morning’s commute.

There were two crashes in the northbound lanes of the bridge sometime before 6:30 a.m., according to DriveBC. A car loaded on the back of a tow truck broke free and rolled off into a semi and another vehicle, affecting southbound traffic.

Read more: Serious crash involving pedestrian shuts down Surrey intersection

The incidents have caused major traffic delays in both directions of the bridge, which spans the Fraser River connecting Richmond and New Westminster with North Delta.

All lanes have since reopened but drivers should expect heavy delays throughout Wednesday morning and consider alternate routes.

