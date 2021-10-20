Traffic delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge after vehicle rolls off tow truck

Send this page to someone via email

An unusual incident led to traffic delays on the Alex Fraser Bridge during Wednesday morning’s commute.

There were two crashes in the northbound lanes of the bridge sometime before 6:30 a.m., according to DriveBC. A car loaded on the back of a tow truck broke free and rolled off into a semi and another vehicle, affecting southbound traffic.

The incidents have caused major traffic delays in both directions of the bridge, which spans the Fraser River connecting Richmond and New Westminster with North Delta.

All lanes have since reopened but drivers should expect heavy delays throughout Wednesday morning and consider alternate routes.

