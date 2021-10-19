Greg Fertuck reveals Sheree Fertuck’s last words during gravel pit shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Pointing his walking stick like a rifle, Greg Fertuck re-enacted what he said was the shooting of his estranged wife, Sheree Fertuck.

He was more than two hours into a June 21, 2019, meeting at the James Hotel in downtown Saskatoon. Speaking with the boss of an RCMP-crafted, fake criminal organization, Greg Fertuck gave a step-by-step account of the shooting.

The interactions were recorded on hidden video and audio recording devices as part of a Mr. Big sting.

On Dec. 7, 2015, he drove to a Kenaston, Sask., area gravel pit to confront Sheree about their divorce proceedings.

Following a Mr. Big sting, RCMP charged Greg Fertuck in June 2019 with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body. He's pleaded not guilty to both charges. Facebook

“I’m not sure if she was surprised (to see me) or not,” Greg Fertuck told the crime boss, who was actually an undercover police officer.

An argument broke out while Sheree and Greg Fertuck were standing outdoors at the pit. Greg Fertuck said he “snapped,” returned to his truck, picked up a .22 calibre rifle and shot Sheree in the shoulder.

Sheree uttered her last words: “Oh my God,” as she fell to her knees, the accused said.

During the re-enactment, the crime boss posed as Sheree and dropped to his knees.

Greg Fertuck touched the back of the crime boss’ head, indicating where he claimed to have shot Sheree the second time.

“I never told anybody about that. You’re the first guy I ever told,” the accused told the crime boss. “The less people that know about it, the better off.”

The accused said he never picked the shell casings from the bullets. A police search of the scene in the spring of 2016 revealed two casings.

He told the crime boss that he used the nearby front-end loader to lift Sheree’s body into the back of his Dodge Ram pickup truck. He also wrapped it in black plastic, court heard.

Video suggests Greg Fertuck had an appointment in Saskatoon on the morning of Dec. 7, 2015, wasn't recorded for a few hours, and then took his truck to a car wash late in the afternoon. Court Exhibit

Greg Fertuck drove to a nearby wooded area and left the body, still wrapped in plastic, under some logs, according to the story he told the undercover officer.

The crime boss, who told Greg Fertuck he would help “clean up” the situation, raised concerns about fingerprints and DNA that could be left on the plastic.

“That’s going to sink your battleship, my friend,” the crime boss said.

The crime boss instructed Greg Fertuck to draw maps of the gravel pit, where he disposed of the body and where he hid the rifle in the Biggar, Sask. area.

Neither have ever been found.

Greg Fertuck drew this map for the fake crime boss, illustrating where he thought he left Sheree Fertuck's body. Court Exhibit

On Dec. 7, 2015, following the shooting, Greg Fertuck was recorded on surveillance video at an 11th Street West car wash in Saskatoon. It shows him leaving the driver’s seat, opening the tailgate and rummaging around the bed before entering the wash bay.

“I just washed the back of the tailgate off,” Greg Fertuck said.

Court has heard the accused missed a spot of blood — inside the tailgate — matching Sheree’s DNA.

A DNA expert says blood found inside the tailgate of Greg Fertuck's truck matches the profile of samples taken from Sheree's razor. Court Exhibit

During their meeting, the crime boss showed Greg Fertuck a fake letter claiming to be from an RCMP staff sergeant to a superintendent. It stated investigators contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., requesting satellite imagery of the gravel pit, Kenaston and Saskatoon area from Dec. 2015.

The purpose of the letter, according to the crime boss’ testimony, is that a person who is not guilty would welcome the images because they would provide exoneration.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Morris Bodnar, the crime boss said he was not aware of brain bleeds and a blood clot Greg Fertuck suffered after hitting his head on Jan. 1, 2019.

The witness said he knew Greg Fertuck had memory issues because he didn’t recall a meeting the two men had. The accused also couldn’t remember the location of the rifle due to his head injury, he said on the undercover recording.

Mr. Big stings are controversial, as some legal experts say the approach leads to false confessions. While proponents say the operation’s only goal is to determine the truth, opponents often argue the stings are examples of police tunnel vision, with officers attempting to get a specific target to confess to a crime.

Greg Fertuck has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body.

His lawyers have argued undercover police preyed on the man as he was dealing with a head injury and alcoholism. They have also raised examples of when Greg Fertuck lied to undercover operators to draw into question the validity of his admission to the crime boss.

The entirety of the Crown’s case over more than six weeks has been entered in a voir dire hearing. Justice Richard Danyliuk will rule on what evidence can be applied to the trial itself.

