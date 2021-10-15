Canada October 15 2021 8:24pm 01:27 Greg Fertuck defence says RCMP manipulated drunk, lying, head-injured client Greg Fertuck was an alcoholic liar with memory issues leading up to the day he told undercover police he killed his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck, according to his lawyer. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270670/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270670/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?