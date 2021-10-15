Menu

Canada
October 15 2021 8:24pm
Greg Fertuck defence says RCMP manipulated drunk, lying, head-injured client

Greg Fertuck was an alcoholic liar with memory issues leading up to the day he told undercover police he killed his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck, according to his lawyer.

