Costume donation brings Halloween ‘boost’ for kids at Calgary shelter

Missing out on special celebrations can be tough for families staying in a shelter.

But this Halloween, some generous Calgarians are stepping up so kids don’t miss out on dressing up.

An effort is underway to provide costumes for children and teens staying at the Inn from the Cold shelter in Calgary.

“This is super important because a lot of our parents can’t afford a costume,” Inn from the Cold’s Renee Lozada said.

“And the kids go to school and many of their peers will be in Halloween costumes.”

The collection of costumes is coming together at Don’s Hobby Shop, with the costume and makeup store donating some of the costumes. It’s the third year in a row it has supported families at the shelter at Halloween.

“Inn from the Cold, they provide an amazing, important service to Calgary, with what they do for homeless families,” Don’s Hobby Shop manager Charlie Ross said, “and so we just want to help out.”

The store also offers discounts to customers who buy costumes to donate.

Customer Paul Godard purchased a Star Wars costume for a shelter donation.

“Things are tough for everybody around right now,” Godard said, “so if this just brings a couple of hours of enjoyment, then it’s well worth it.”

Don’s Hobby Shop will be collecting costumes to donate until the store closes on Sunday, Oct 24.

The project will provide costumes for the 100 kids currently at Inn from the Cold.

“The Halloween costumes just bring our kiddos that little bit of joy and happiness that they should have,” Lozada said. “It just gives them a boost and confidence. It makes them happy.”

